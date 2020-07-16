Sixth grader competes at National History Day Contest

Tate Sommer, a sixth grade student at Riverdale Heights Elementary School, competed in the junior presentation category at the 2020 National History Day Contest.
Tate, a daughter of Travis and Maryl Sommer, was a winner in the Iowa competition which qualified her for the national event.
Her presentation was "Breaking Barriers: A Queen Invades the Sport of Kings" and can be viewed at https://youtu.be/3JnqtklmkO4. The presentation was mentioned in the June issue of Polo Players Edition magazine.
She chose the presentation category for her entry because she loves performing and being in front of an audience. While working on her project, she gained an interest in horses and attended a horseback riding camp at Horses of Course Riding School in Blue Grass this summer. She also enjoys playing soccer and reading fantasy books.
The National History Day Contest is a year-long program that requires students to research, develop and present papers, exhibits, documentaries, websites and performances about historical issues, ideas, people and events related to an annual theme.
The 2020 theme was “Breaking Barriers in History.”
In Iowa, thousands of students participate at school contests in order to advance to district contests. From the district contests, students and their projects are selected to move on to the state contest in Des Moines at the end of April. From the state contest, two entries from each category are selected to advance to the National History Day competition in Washington, D.C., where they compete against about 3,000 students from the United States and international schools.
This year, both the state contest in Iowa and the national contest in Washington, D.C., were conducted virtually because of the COVID-19 epidemic.
