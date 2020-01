Skid Row, with special guest Slaughter, will be in concert at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tickets, at $30-$60, are available at https://www.rhythmcitycasino.com/index.htmll Prices are $30-$60. Doors open at 7 p.m. for this all-ages show.