Skybox for MDA

From the Ford Model T to EVs and SUVs, residents for more than 100 years have driven through and parked at Davenport's historic Riverview Terr…
A juvenile was critically injured Tuesday after falling off the back of a car in the south parking lot of West High School in Davenport.
What does the future hold for NorthPark Mall? Davenport officials are studying zoning changes to aid revitalization.
Davenport plans to create a new zoning district to aid revitalization of NorthPark Mall and adjacent property. The district could include multi-family residential and retail areas, office space, restaurants, entertainment and green space.
Clinton police have arrested a man who is accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in March.
An elementary school crossing guard in Bettendorf was hit by a car Thursday morning and was taken to Genesis East with serious injuries.
One of the eleven parents participating in a federal lawsuit attempting to overturn Iowa’s prohibition against masking mandates in its schools…
Members of the United Auto Workers Local 865 are scheduled to vote Sunday on whether or not a strike could be an option in the negotiations wi…
Police say he wandered around town for an hour before calling for help. The woman suffered brain damage.
The Davenport man is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
A man and woman from Moline died Sunday after a teenage driver crossed the center line, police said.