Skybox for MDA
Updated
Updated
The Davenport Community School District board voted Monday night to terminate a teacher's contract.
Updated
A Davenport woman died this weekend after an UTV crash in rural Scott County Saturday afternoon.
Updated
A man's body has been recovered from the Mississippi River in Bettendorf.
Updated
The beach is still dry, but other parts of the restored lakes at West Lake Park are taking on water.
Updated
Eldridge City Administrator Lisa Kotter has filed a gender discrimination complaint against three city officials.
Updated
There are no ICU beds available at Genesis Health System's hospitals in Silvis and Davenport . And it isn't easy finding ICU beds in many places across the country.
Updated
Davenport Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue.
Updated
A boat crash on the Mississippi River near Sabula, Iowa, has left two people with serious injuries.
Updated
Scammers posing as three legitimate vendors emailed the City of LeClaire, requesting the city use a different bank account for payments. From November to February, $222,373 in LeClaire city funds were directed to scammers' accounts. More than half was recovered, but the city is still out $102,000.
Updated
Nathan Gomez Soliz is being remembered as a talented musician and composer and the best kind of friend. Gomez Soliz, 32, died of COVID-19 at UnityPoint Trinity-Rock Island on Saturday.