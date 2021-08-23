Skybox for MDA
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
'It's way over bid': Davenport mayor expresses concern about $2 million cost of required renovations to Modern Woodmen Park. The low bidder was 15% over the city's budget.
- Updated
Cost to extend a floodwall and build a workout room at Modern Woodmen Park required under a new lease agreement with the owners of the Quad Ci…
- Updated
The Davenport Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man.
- Updated
Davenport Police recovered about 40 spent shell casings after a shooting along Grand Avenue left one person wounded Saturday night.
- Updated
Rock Island County Auditor April Palmer has been asked to resign by county board members following the theft of $115,000 from an email scam through the auditor's office.
- Updated
A corrections officer in the Scott County Jail was assaulted by two juvenile inmates and sustained minor injuries.
- Updated
Mike Lindell will be the featured speaker at the Sept. 11 "A Call to Remembrance" in the Adler Theatre.
- Updated
A Davenport police officer shot at an attacking dog Tuesday, according to a press release from the Davenport police department.
- Updated
The man, who died at home, is the youngest recorded COVID-19 death in the Quad-Cities, since Scott County doesn't report the ages of its deceased.
- Updated
As of Thursday, 70 people from across the Quad-Cities were hospitalized with symptoms of the virus — 41 in UnityPoint-Trinity and 29 in Genesis.
- Updated
A Clinton woman awaiting an Aug. 26 sentencing on a methamphetamine conviction from a 2020 arrest was arrested Thursday on meth trafficking charges.