New Chicago Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins speaks after being introduced Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, outside Wrigley Field in Chicago. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune)
A reason to sing?
New Cubs GM seeks turnaround. B3
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Deere and Co. workers are expected to walk out if no deal is reached Wednesday.
Even though he retired from John Deere 25 years ago, Morrie Unterschiedt couldn't stay away from the picket line.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety confirmed Thursday that a Scott County man who was shot by a Davenport police officer Wednesday night died from his injuries.
In Bettendorf, developers have taken steps to prepare land across from the TBK Bank Sports Complex for a major expansion.
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
As John Deere union workers mull their first strike since 1986, some report dissatisfaction with working conditions and their union representa…
A former Eldridge police officer, arrested in September for sexual abuse of a minor, resigned the night before he was arrested. He wasn't asked to resign, but did so of his own accord, according to the police chief.
Mike Dahl woke up Thursday morning and headed to work at the John Deere Parts Distribution Plant in Milan. But he stopped at the entrance.
The Pleasant Valley School Board met Monday and quickly became a forum on the issue of masking students in the effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. There appeared to be little common ground.
UAW and Deere and Co. could not come to an agreement before a midnight deadline. It's the Quad-Cities' largest strike in a generation.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.