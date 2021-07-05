Skybox
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pair of staff dismissals, teacher-certification shortages and declining enrollment are worries parents at Alleman High School in Rock Island.
Jennifer and Doug Harper purchased Snowstar Tuesday, and have many plans for new summer activities there.
Bruno the Bear gained fame in Iowa as he crossed the state in 2020. He was euthanized in Louisiana on Tuesday.
Allison Farrell, a Deere & Co. employee and assistant golf coach at Geneseo High School, will tee up in next week's John Deere Classic Pro-Am, taking the place of Chairman and CEO John May. May, who will caddie, held a company contest to find Deere employees who love the game and offer them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play alongside one of the world's best golfers.
A Bettendorf chiropractor charged with insurance fraud pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed Thursday.
The developer of a controversial subdivision planned to straddle city lines withdrew its application from Davenport and now plans to build solely within Bettendorf borders.
Red, White and Boom! Here's a roundup of fireworks shows and other Quad Cities Fourth of July activities
There's plenty to do this Fourth of July weekend for people of all ages in and around the Quad Cities.
A Davenport man owned a Glock pistol which had a switch attached that converted it from semi-automatic to fully automatic, meaning it could function as a machine gun.
Davenport police are investigating a report that a man robbed a bank on Kimberly Road.
Pachino Hill goes through the list slowly in a controlled, even-toned voice. There doesn’t seem to be any more emotion there than if he was te…