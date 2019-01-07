See indie pop/rock bands Skyline Sounds, Tambourine and Pollinators play this weekend at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Admission costs $5-10. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m. For more info, visit rozztox.com.

9 p.m. Friday, Rozz-Tox, $5-$10

