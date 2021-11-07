SKYWATCH: November brings a lunar eclipse to the Quad Cities

While the night of opposition is technically the closest approach to Earth, any clear evening during the months of August and September will be good opportunities to view Jupiter and Saturn. Grab your telescope and go out an hour after sunset and look to the east. You should see two bright “stars” looming above the eastern / southeastern horizon. As you look east, Jupiter will be a very bright “star” on your left and Saturn will be on your right, a little smaller and less bright than Jupiter.

Pointing a telescope at Jupiter and Saturn reveals their true nature. Jupiter, the largest planet in our Solar System, is 11 times larger in diameter than Earth and is 318 times as massive. Saturn is nearly ten times as big and 100 times as massive as Earth.

Both planets are huge, and Saturn’s splendid ring system makes it more immense. The visible rings are approximately 170,000 miles in diameter. If we could magically put Saturn in place of our Moon, it would completely fill our sky at night. Wouldn’t that be something?

Even though Saturn is very massive compared to Earth, it has a density similar to that of balsa wood. If you could find a big enough bathtub to put it in, Saturn would float on water. If you put Earth in the same bathtub, it would sink to the bottom, because our home planet essentially is a chunk of rock with a heavy iron core.