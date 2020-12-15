 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sloppy Cyclones fall to Kansas State
0 comments
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL | KANSAS ST. 74, IOWA STATE 65

Sloppy Cyclones fall to Kansas State

  • Updated
  • 0
Kansas St Iowa St Basketball

Kansas State forward Antonio Gordon (11) fights for a rebound with Iowa State guard Darlinstone Dubar, right, during the second half of Tuesday's Big 12 Conference opener in Ames, Iowa. Kansas State won 74-65. 

 AP

AMES — Iowa State’s Jalen Coleman-Lands was boxing out for the rebound. At the same time, his teammate Darlinstone Dubar was fighting for the rebound.

The problem was, Coleman-Lands was boxing out Dubar, who was trying to fight around him to get the rebound. The ball hit off their collective hands and went out of bounds.

There wasn’t a Kansas State player within 20 feet. The play happened right in front of Iowa State’s bench and no one on the bench or the floor audibly yelled, “Same team!” which is common when two teammates are going after the same rebound.

The Wildcats scored a layup on the ensuing in-bound play after the botched rebound.

That was Iowa State’s 74-65 loss to Kansas State on Tuesday in a nutshell in the Big 12 Conference opener for both.

The Cyclones had 13 first-half turnovers — point guard Rasir Bolton had five of them. To make matters worse, Kansas State only had five first-half steals, meaning eight of Iowa State’s first-half turnovers were unforced. Iowa State trailed by 14 at the half.

The only Iowa State player to play relatively well in the first half was big-man Solomon Young who had eight points on 4-of-5 shooting but even he had three turnovers in the first half.

The problem for Young was he didn’t score another point in the game. In fact, he barely touched the ball despite playing nearly the whole second half. He finished the game with eight points on 4-of-6 shooting, six rebounds and two steals.

Bolton settled down in the second half and had two turnovers. He finished with a game-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, two rebounds and seven assists.

Iowa State found something from freshman big-man Xavier Foster who scored a career high 10 points on 3-of-3 shooting, including 1-of-1 from 3-point range. Foster added two rebounds, two steals and a block in his 13 minutes

As a team, Iowa State shot just 6-21 from 3-point range.

The reason Iowa State was able to get back in the game, cutting the Kansas State lead to five points in the final minutes was because it picked up its effort on the defensive end.

Kansas State went 0-14 from 3-point range in the second half and only made 36% of its field goals. The Wildcats were led by DeJaun Gordon who had 15 points. Davion Bradford also had 14 points on 5-7 shooting to aid the Wildcats.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Monsignor Richard Soseman dies of COVID-19
Local News

Monsignor Richard Soseman dies of COVID-19

  • Updated

Monsignor Richard Soseman, an Alleman graduate who went on to become priest and served in Rome and played a major role in the ongoing canonization effort of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, died Wednesday morning of COVID-19 at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.

+4
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge
Local News

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge

  • Updated

Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen may be right next door to Happy Joe’s in Eldridge.

And they may be owned by the same company,Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, and have the same CEO and president in Tom Sacco.

But the similarities end there for the two restaurants, Tom Sacco said. Tony Sacco’s opens its Eldridge restaurant at 350 East LeClaire Road beginning Dec. 14.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News