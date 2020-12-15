Sloppy Cyclones fall to Kansas State

AMES — Iowa State’s Jalen Coleman-Lands was boxing out for the rebound. At the same time, his teammate Darlinstone Dubar was fighting for the rebound.

The problem was, Coleman-Lands was boxing out Dubar, who was trying to fight around him to get the rebound. The ball hit off their collective hands and went out of bounds.

There wasn’t a Kansas State player within 20 feet. The play happened right in front of Iowa State’s bench and no one on the bench or the floor audibly yelled, “Same team!” which is common when two teammates are going after the same rebound.

The Wildcats scored a layup on the ensuing in-bound play after the botched rebound.

That was Iowa State’s 74-65 loss to Kansas State on Tuesday in a nutshell in the Big 12 Conference opener for both.

The Cyclones had 13 first-half turnovers — point guard Rasir Bolton had five of them. To make matters worse, Kansas State only had five first-half steals, meaning eight of Iowa State’s first-half turnovers were unforced. Iowa State trailed by 14 at the half.

The only Iowa State player to play relatively well in the first half was big-man Solomon Young who had eight points on 4-of-5 shooting but even he had three turnovers in the first half.