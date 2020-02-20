Slow start dooms Panthers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — This season's University of Northern Iowa basketball team doesn’t quit.
The Panthers have now played 27 games without a blowout loss, yet a recent trend of slow starts have left uphill climbs a little too steep to complete.
Thursday night Indiana State became the latest team to get off to a hot start on offense and place UNI in an early hole. The Sycamores led by as many as 21 points with 15 minutes remaining before holding off a fierce late charge for their program’s fifth consecutive home win over UNI, 67-64, in front of a Hulman Center crowd of 3,765.
UNI (22-5, 11-4 Missouri Valley) now finds itself tied with Loyola atop the league standings with three games remaining. Indiana State (15-11, 8-7) improved to 11-1 on its home court this season.
UNI dug itself a significant early hole for a fourth consecutive game.
Drake opened with an 8-0 run and Illinois State led by nine points midway through the first half before UNI rallied to win those contests on its home court. Offensive struggles have magnified UNI’s deficits in its back-to-back losses to Loyola and Indiana State.
The Panthers matched their largest deficit of the season early Saturday in Chicago before quickly falling down 14 against Indiana State.
“Fundamentally we’ve got to be strong with what we’re doing,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “That was helped dig the hole for us at Loyola, and that’s what helped dig the hole tonight.
“Fundamentally taking enough pride and playing with enough strength to get through possessions, finish with a jump-stop and a shot-fake and get to the free throw line. That to me is the most important thing, just being strong fundamentally so we have better possessions.”
UNI’s lead scorer AJ Green, playing in his first game since breaking his nose in overtime at Loyola, tried on a clear protective mask this week in practice but elected to ditch it by pregame warm-ups. The point guard paced the Panthers with 21 points, yet was the only consistent offensive spark UNI could find until the final seven minutes.
Spencer Haldeman missed his first five looks, multiple open, from deep before connecting and finishing with eight points. Trae Berhow was scoreless on five shots. Isaiah Brown caught fire late for 13 points and Austin Phyfe scored 12 inside.
“For most of the game we gave up too many possessions, whether that be turnovers, not being strong enough with the ball, not communicating the way we should,” Green said. “We let them get too comfortable early on. I think and that allowed them to throw in some shots. We can’t have that start to the game.”
Indiana State knocked down eight 3-pointers while taking a 40-23 halftime lead.
Sycamore freshman forward Jake LaRavia, who had only made two 3-pointers in 14 previous league games, hit two deep balls early. Guards Jordan Barnes and Tyreke Key added a pair of 3-pointers, as well.
Barnes’ second trey gave the Sycamores a 26-12 lead with 11:37 left in the first half. Christian Williams then banked in a 3-pointer and added another triple over Green as Indiana State stretch its lead to 21 early into the second half. ISU maintained that cushion as late as the 10:23 mark.
As Jacobson shuffled players in from the bench searching for a spark, the group of Antwan Kimmons, Tywhon Pickford, Haldeman and Brown clicked.
Trailing by 18, Isaiah Brown sparked a 12-0 run with a drive and a pair of 3-pointers to make it a manageable six-point game on his step-back jumper with 3:32 remaining. Pickford then came up with a timely steal after a Phyfe layup, leading to a Green 3-pointer to cut the deficit to three.
“That just shows how good this team can really be,” Brown said. “We dig ourselves a 20-point hole and we’re able to come back within seven minutes. We just can’t dig ourselves those holes.
“From the jump we’ve got to play like we’re down however much we were down. We’ve got to come out with that same intensity.”
UNI pulled with one three times over the final two minutes, but never managed to take a lead.
Down three with 6.6 seconds remaining, AJ Green drove the length of the court. Christian Williams tried to foul him, and did make contact before he went up into his shot, but it wasn’t enough to draw a call.
“We tried to foul him,” Indiana State coach Greg Lansing said. “We wanted to foul him. We told two officials with under seven seconds left right outside our huddle. When (Green) got to half-court, you see Christian go get him.
“Thank God that shot didn’t go in. I would’ve been really upset. Christian did his job on Green.”
Asked if the contact altered his last-second shot, Green responded, “Maybe a little bit, but not to the extent where I shouldn’t have made it, I guess.”
MASK DEBUT: Green is scheduled to get his nose reset on Friday and does plan on wearing his protective mask during Sunday’s game against Southern Illinois.
“If I had to wear it tonight I could have,” Green said. “Working out the past few days in practice it took a while to get used to, but it’s kind of normal now.”