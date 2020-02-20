Slow start dooms Panthers

“Fundamentally we’ve got to be strong with what we’re doing,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “That was helped dig the hole for us at Loyola, and that’s what helped dig the hole tonight.

“Fundamentally taking enough pride and playing with enough strength to get through possessions, finish with a jump-stop and a shot-fake and get to the free throw line. That to me is the most important thing, just being strong fundamentally so we have better possessions.”

UNI’s lead scorer AJ Green, playing in his first game since breaking his nose in overtime at Loyola, tried on a clear protective mask this week in practice but elected to ditch it by pregame warm-ups. The point guard paced the Panthers with 21 points, yet was the only consistent offensive spark UNI could find until the final seven minutes.

Spencer Haldeman missed his first five looks, multiple open, from deep before connecting and finishing with eight points. Trae Berhow was scoreless on five shots. Isaiah Brown caught fire late for 13 points and Austin Phyfe scored 12 inside.