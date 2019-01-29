If Judge Walter Braud’s directive last week that the old county courthouse be demolished was also aimed at tearing down the remaining hurdles to the building’s destruction, it didn’t seem to work.
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said Monday the city would continue to wait for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to give the go-ahead before demolition can proceed. "The city attorney feels at this point that we still need a permit from the IDNR before we issue a demolition permit," Thoms said.
Good for them. We hope the companies that already have been contracted to do the work heed their words.
The long-running saga over the courthouse added an extraordinary new chapter last week.
Over 10 pages of an administrative opinion issued Friday, Braud, chief judge for the 14th judicial circuit, appeared determined to reinforce this point: The fate of the old Rock Island County Courthouse is his call, and his alone.
"To the extent there is any confusion, this Administrative order is confirmation that demolition of the Rock Island County Courthouse is a circuit court decision and proceeding under judicial authority and with judicial consent."
The judge cited constitutional and statutory language to make this claim. He said the circuit court isn’t bound by the state's historic resources preservation act; that since 30 days had expired since a stormwater pollution prevention plan and notice of intent had been filed with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, it was "deemed approved" under state regulations. He even declared, unilaterally, that the old county courthouse was a "dangerous building," as defined by Rock Island city ordinance and directed that a copy of his opinion be sent to the city clerk "as confirmation demolition of a circuit court facility located in their city is proceeding."
To us, this isn’t so easy.
We have noted previously this editorial board doesn’t believe the old courthouse is worth the public investment necessary to rehabilitate it. But as much as we value the wise use of taxpayer funds, we place great importance on the process by which decisions are made in matters of public importance. It matters as much as the decisions themselves.
To us, it doesn’t seem like this has adequately played out yet.
Obviously, the city attorney in Rock Island sees a role for the state DNR. Meanwhile, the preservation group Landmarks Illinois is standing by its letter from two weeks ago, stating the courthouse does, in fact, fall under the jurisdiction of the historic resources preservation act.
Then, there’s the matter of the State Historic Preservation Office letter, sent last November, requiring that before any adverse action be taken with respect to the courthouse, that it be consulted.
We should note, as of this moment, there apparently are no court operations even going on in the old courthouse building.
A majority of the county board decided last summer that the building should be demolished. And we understand how some in the community might be impatient over how long this has dragged on — and they may be irked at last-minute attempts to save the old building. (Preservationists have argued there are valid, financially feasible options to save the courthouse building, even as some county officials have said those offers aren’t quite what they’re made out to be.)
At this point, we think it’s important, whatever occurs, that the public is assured proper procedures are being followed, that an end-round isn't being executed here.
There seems to be enough question at this point that the caution being exercised by Rock Island city officials is well founded.
We'll say it again: How the business of the public is done is just as important as the decisions that are made. The old courthouse may yet fall to the wrecking ball. But in the haste to make it happen, public confidence should not be demolished along the way.
