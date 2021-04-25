Small-batch culinary herbs add flavor to gardening menu

URBANA, Ill. – Culinary herbs can add variety and splashes of color to any deck, balcony, or patio. This makes them an excellent option for many small space gardeners.

“My favorite group of plants to grow is culinary herbs,” says Jennifer Fishburn, a University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator based in Sangamon County. “These plants are good fillers in perennial and herb gardens, and many are a source of pollen and nectar for pollinating insects.”

The same herbs that add flavor to your favorite food dishes do well in containers, says Fishburn. The herbs used in container gardening can be planted either alone or mixed with annual flowers or vegetables. They will need to receive full sun.

Creative gardeners can use containers made out of most anything that holds growing media and has drainage holes. The latter prevent root rot. Be sure to plant the appropriate number of plants in the right-sized vessel.

“Select a container large enough to allow space for root growth,” says Fishburn. “For good root growth, most herb plants will need a soil depth of 6 to 8 inches. Taller plants, such as dill and fennel, need at least a depth of 10 inches to thrive.”