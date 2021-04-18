Small-space containers big with new gardeners

URBANA, Ill. -- When victory gardens returned last spring, long gone were acre plots with rows and rows of vegetables.

Instead, a new generation of gardeners who were interested in home cooking and food access grew herbs and small-scale varieties in backyard strips, patios, or balconies.

During the pandemic, 16 million people, many under the age of 35, started gardening, according to the Garden Media Group.

“We expect these new gardeners will continue growing in 2021,” says Kelly Allsup, a University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator based in Bloomington. “Most will likely be growing their own vegetables, fruits, and herbs in small spaces like raised beds, containers, and grow bags.”

Allsup says produce from lettuces to peppers can be grown successfully in a variety of containers. Gardeners are only limited by their imagination, willingness to experiment, and availability of drainage holes. Whether choosing standard patio containers or fabric grow bags, each vegetable has unique minimum size needs.

For example, tomatoes need a container that is at least 20 inches in diameter at the top, while leafy greens only need a 10-inch diameter container.