Smithfield closes Monmouth plant

Smithfield said it would continue to arm its employees with personal protective equipment such as masks, which are stocked and in use at all of its facilities. The company also has started thermal scanning company-wide and installed Plexiglas and other physical barriers on production floors and in break rooms. The company said it had explicitly instructed employees not to report to work if they are sick and that they will be paid. It is also urging employees to take steps to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 outside the workplace.