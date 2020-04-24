Smithfield closes Monmouth plant

Pork-packing giant Smithfield Foods Inc. announced Friday that it will indefinitely suspend operations at its Monmouth, Illinois, facility after the company said “a small portion of its 1,700 employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The Monmouth plant represents 3% of the U.S. fresh pork supplies and also produces bacon, the company said in a news release.
Employees will be paid during the closure.
It is the fourth Smithfield plant to be closed because of issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
The company, based in Smithfield, Virginia, announced April 12 it was indefinitely closed its plant at Sioux Falls, South Dakota. That plant represents 4-5% of U.S. pork production, the company said. It supplies nearly 130 million servings of food per week, or about 18 million servings per day, and employs 3,700 people. More than 550 independent family farmers supply the plant.
The company announced April 15 that its plant in Cudahy, Wisconsin, was to be closed for two weeks, while a plant in Martin City, Missouri, was to be closed indefinitely.
The plant at Cudahy produces dry sausage and bacon.
However, the company said that the Martin City plant, which employs more than 400 people and produces spiral and smoked hams, gets raw material from the company’s Sioux Falls plant. With the Sioux Falls plant closed until further notice, the Martin City plant cannot receive the raw materials necessary to operate and cannot continue to run.
Once the plant in Sioux Falls reopens so will the plant in Martin City, the company said.
Smithfield’s President and CEO Kenneth Sullivan said in a news release issued April 15 that, “The closure of our Martin City plant is part of the domino effect underway in our industry. It highlights the interdependence and interconnectivity of our food supply chain.
“Our country is blessed with abundant livestock supplies, but our processing facilities are the bottleneck of our food chain. Without plants like Sioux Falls running, other further processing facilities like Martin City cannot function,” Sullivan said.
“This is why our government has named food and agriculture critical infrastructure sectors and called on us to maintain operations and normal work schedules,” he added. “For the security of our nation, I cannot understate how critical it is for our industry to continue to operate unabated.”
In the news release issued Friday, the company said it has been “proactively and aggressively tackling COVID-19 by implementing processes, protocols and protective measures throughout its operations and remains wholly committed to doing everything in its power to help protect its team members from COVID-19 in the workplace.”
The company said the inherent nature of meat processing, which is labor intensive and has assembly-line-style production, makes social distancing particularly challenging.
Smithfield said it would continue to arm its employees with personal protective equipment such as masks, which are stocked and in use at all of its facilities. The company also has started thermal scanning company-wide and installed Plexiglas and other physical barriers on production floors and in break rooms. The company said it had explicitly instructed employees not to report to work if they are sick and that they will be paid. It is also urging employees to take steps to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 outside the workplace.
