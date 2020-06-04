Smoke testing returns to Bettendorf

On June 1 sanitary sewer smoke testing began. Testing will continue for the next two months.

McClure Engineering Company will be conducting the tests to gather information on defects in the system which will be used to develop strategic plans for future system improvements.

Residents and business owners will receive a notice on doors or garage doors explaining the process about seven days in advance of the work. The date and area may change as the work is weather dependent. Please be aware of this testing need throughout the city.

For additional information, visit archive.bettendorf.org/p…/Smoke-Testing-June-2020.pdf or call Tim Higgins with McClure Engineering Company at 319-626-9090 or Bettendorf Public Works at 563-344-4088.

