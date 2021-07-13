Snappers' second comeback falls short against Bandits

Twice on Tuesday the Quad Cities River Bandits took three run leads with big innings and twice the Beloit Snappers fought back.

Thankfully for the River Bandits, the second Snappers rally fell short in Quad Cities 6-5 win.

John Curtiss, who got the win in Game 2 of the 2020 World Series while with the Tampa Bay Rays, got the start for the Snappers while on a rehab assignment for the Miami Marlins. Curtiss set the Bandits down in order, striking out a pair in the first inning.

QC had more luck against Kyle Nicholas, who entered for Beloit in the second inning. William Hancock led off the third inning with his second home run of the season and after Tucker Bradley drew a two-out walk, Michael Massey made it 3-0 with his 10th home run of the year.

Slowly, however, the Snappers got back into the game, scoring single runs in the third and fourth off QC starter Anthony Veneziano and another in the fifth off Yohanse Morel (4-2) to tie the game 3-3.

Then the Bandits found their home run stroke again. Eric Cole's one-out blast in the sixth made it 4-3 and, after Hancock walked, John Rave made the lead three once again with his third homer on the season.