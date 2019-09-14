Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley, will observe Snow Leopard Day 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. A snow leopard can cover 50 feet in one leap -- that's as long as a school bus. You can learn more about this beautiful species with Zookeeper Chats at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and a zoo naturalist activity station set up outside the snow-leopard habitat with activities and games. It’s part of admission: Ages 13-61, $9; seniors and active military, $8, and ages 3-12, $6.50; free for ages 2 and younger.
Snow Leopard Day, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Niabi Zoo. $9 and lower.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.