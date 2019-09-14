Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley, will observe Snow Leopard Day 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. A snow leopard can cover 50 feet in one leap -- that's as long as a school bus. You can learn more about this beautiful species with Zookeeper Chats at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and a zoo naturalist activity station set up outside the snow-leopard habitat with activities and games. It’s part of admission: Ages 13-61, $9; seniors and active military, $8, and ages 3-12, $6.50; free for ages 2 and younger.

