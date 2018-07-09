FIFA World Cup
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
France 2, Uruguay 0
Belgium 2, Brazil 1
Saturday’s results
England 2, Sweden 0
Croatia 2, Russia 2, Croatia advanced 4-3 on penalty kicks
Semifinals
Today’s game
France vs. Belgium, 1 p.m.
Wednesday’s game
England vs. Croatia, 1 p.m.
Third-place
Saturday's game
Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.
Championship
Sunday's game
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.