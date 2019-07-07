Women's World Cup

CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday
At Lyon, France

United States 2, Netherlands 0

Golden Ball Winners

Winners of the Golden Ball as top player at the Women's World Cup:

1991 — Carin Jennings, United States

1995 — Hege Riise, Norway

1999 — Sun Wen, China

2003 — Birgit Prinz, Germany

2007 — Marta, Brazil

2011 — Homare Sawa, Japan

2015 — Carli Lloyd, United States

2019 — Megan Rapinoe, United States

Copa America

CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday
At Rio de Janeiro

Brazil 3, Peru 1

CONCACAF Gold Cup

CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday
At Chicago

Mexico 1, United States 0

