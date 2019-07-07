Women's World Cup
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|Sunday
|At Lyon, France
United States 2, Netherlands 0
Golden Ball Winners
Winners of the Golden Ball as top player at the Women's World Cup:
1991 — Carin Jennings, United States
1995 — Hege Riise, Norway
1999 — Sun Wen, China
2003 — Birgit Prinz, Germany
2007 — Marta, Brazil
2011 — Homare Sawa, Japan
2015 — Carli Lloyd, United States
2019 — Megan Rapinoe, United States
Copa America
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|Sunday
|At Rio de Janeiro
Brazil 3, Peru 1
CONCACAF Gold Cup
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|Sunday
|At Chicago
Mexico 1, United States 0
