FIFA World Cup
Second round
Saturday, June 30
At Kazan, Russia
France 4, Argentina 3
At Sochi, Russia
Uruguay 2, Portugal 1
Sunday, July 1
At Moscow
Russia 1, Spain 1, Russia advanced 4-3 on penalty kicks
At Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Croatia 1, Denmark 1, Croatia advanced 3-2 on penalty kicks
Monday, July 2
At Samara, Russia
Brazil 2, Mexico 0
At Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Belgium 3, Japan 2
Tuesday, July 3
At St. Petersburg, Russia
Sweden vs. Switzerland, 9 a.m.
At Moscow
Colombia vs. England, 1 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, July 6
At Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
France vs. Uruguay, 9 a.m.
At Kazan, Russia
Brazil vs. Belgium, 1 p.m.
Saturday, July 7
At Samara, Russia
Sweden-Switzerland winner vs. Colombia-England winner, 9 a.m.
At Sochi, Russia
Russia vs. Croatia, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 10
At St. Petersburg, Russia
France-Uruguay winner vs. Brazil-Belgium winner, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, July 11
At Moscow
Sweden-Switzerland_Colombia-England winner vs. Russia-Croatia winner, 1 p.m.
Third place
Saturday, July 14
At St. Petersburg, Russia
Semifinals losers, 9 a.m.
Championship
Sunday, July 15
At Moscow
Semifinals winners, 10 a.m.
