FIFA World Cup

Second round

Saturday, June 30

At Kazan, Russia

France 4, Argentina 3

At Sochi, Russia

Uruguay 2, Portugal 1

Sunday, July 1

At Moscow

Russia 1, Spain 1, Russia advanced 4-3 on penalty kicks

At Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Croatia 1, Denmark 1, Croatia advanced 3-2 on penalty kicks

Monday, July 2

At Samara, Russia

Brazil 2, Mexico 0

At Rostov-on-Don, Russia

Belgium 3, Japan 2

Tuesday, July 3

At St. Petersburg, Russia

Sweden vs. Switzerland, 9 a.m.

At Moscow

Colombia vs. England, 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 6

At Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

France vs. Uruguay, 9 a.m.

At Kazan, Russia

Brazil vs. Belgium, 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 7

At Samara, Russia

Sweden-Switzerland winner vs. Colombia-England winner, 9 a.m.

At Sochi, Russia

Russia vs. Croatia, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 10

At St. Petersburg, Russia

France-Uruguay winner vs. Brazil-Belgium winner, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 11

At Moscow

Sweden-Switzerland_Colombia-England winner vs. Russia-Croatia winner, 1 p.m.

Third place

Saturday, July 14

At St. Petersburg, Russia

Semifinals losers, 9 a.m.

Championship

Sunday, July 15

At Moscow

Semifinals winners, 10 a.m.

