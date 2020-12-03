 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soloists from Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura compete at ISDTA Dance Team & Solo Championships (Nov. 18, 2020)
0 comments

Soloists from Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura compete at ISDTA Dance Team & Solo Championships (Nov. 18, 2020)

  • Updated
  • 0
_C3L9283.JPG

Bella Clabaugh performs her solo routine in Class V Dance for Clear Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.

Sarah Peterson, Mia DeVries, Bella Clabaugh and Emily LeFevre of Clear Lake competed in Class V Dance, and Abby Christians of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura competed in Small School Color Guard on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.

Awards will be announced in a virtual ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in a livestream show at https://www.isdtalive.com/awards.

IowaPBS will present a two-hour highlights show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, with a repeat at 1 p.m. the following day.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Matherville woman found safe
Local News

Matherville woman found safe

  • Updated

The Mercer County Sheriff's Department confirmed Sunday that Taegan Randolph, a 20-year-old Matherville, Ill., woman has been located and is safe.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News