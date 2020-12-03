Soloists from Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura compete at ISDTA Dance Team & Solo Championships (Nov. 18, 2020)

Sarah Peterson, Mia DeVries, Bella Clabaugh and Emily LeFevre of Clear Lake competed in Class V Dance, and Abby Christians of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura competed in Small School Color Guard on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.
Awards will be announced in a virtual ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in a livestream show at https://www.isdtalive.com/awards.
IowaPBS will present a two-hour highlights show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, with a repeat at 1 p.m. the following day.
