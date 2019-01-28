School closing logo

Here's the list of school closings and delays.

East Coloma-Nelson, delayed 2 hours

Montmorency, delayed 2 hours

Morrison Schools #6, opening late 2 hours

Muscatine Schools, delayed 2 hours

Sterling Newman Central Catholic High School, delayed 2 hours

Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico, delayed 2 hours

Riverbend Schools, delayed 2 hours

Rock Falls Disctrict #13, opening late 2 hours

Rock Falls Township High School #301, opening late 2 hours

Sterling Public Schools, delayed 2 hours

Unity Christian School, Fulton, opening late 2 hours

