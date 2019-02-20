Here's today's list of school closings and delays.
Alwood Schools, closed
Andrew Schools, closed
Bellevue Schools, closed
Bennett Schools, closed
Camanche Schools, opening late 2 hours
Calamus-Wheatland Schools, opening late 2 hours
Central DeWitt Schools, opening late 2 hours
Columbus Schools, delayed 2 hours
Delwood Schools, closed
Durant Schools, closed
Eastland Schools, opening late 2 hours
Erie schools, delayed 2 hours
Easton Valley, closed
Galva Schools, closed
Louisa-Muscatine Schools, delayed 2 hours
Lone Tree Schools, closed
Maquoketa Schools, closed
Mercer County Schools, closed
Morning Sun Schools, 2 hour delay
Muscatine Schools, delayed 2 hours
North Cedar Schools, closed
Northeast Schools, opening late 2 hours
Orion Schools, closed
Rockridge Schools, closed
Sherrard Schools, closed
Tipton Schools, closed
Wapello Schools, delayed 2 hours
Wilton Schools, closed
West Liberty Schools, delayed 2 hours
This list will be updated as more schools report.
