School closings
Here's today's list of school closings and delays.

Alwood Schools, closed

Andrew Schools, closed

Bellevue Schools, closed

Bennett Schools, closed

Camanche Schools, opening late 2 hours

Calamus-Wheatland Schools, opening late 2 hours

Central DeWitt Schools, opening late 2 hours

Columbus Schools, delayed 2 hours

Delwood Schools, closed

Durant Schools, closed

Eastland Schools, opening late 2 hours

Erie schools, delayed 2 hours

Easton Valley, closed

Galva Schools, closed

Louisa-Muscatine Schools, delayed 2 hours

Lone Tree Schools, closed

Maquoketa Schools, closed

Mercer County Schools, closed

Morning Sun Schools, 2 hour delay

Muscatine Schools, delayed 2 hours

North Cedar Schools, closed

Northeast Schools, opening late 2 hours

Orion Schools, closed

Rockridge Schools, closed

Sherrard Schools, closed

Tipton Schools, closed

Wapello Schools, delayed 2 hours

Wilton Schools, closed

West Liberty Schools, delayed 2 hours

This list will be updated as more schools report.

