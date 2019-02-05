NWS: Ice storm warning

Here's the list of early dismissals.

Alwood schools, early dismissal at 12:30 p.m.

Louisa-Muscatine schools, early dismissal 2 hours

Mercer County schools, early dismissal at 12:30 p.m.

Muscatine schools, early dismissal 2 hours

Orion schools, early dismissal 1:20 p.m.

Riverdale-Port Byron schools, early dismissal at 12:45 p.m.

Sherrard Jr./Sr. High School is dismissing at 12:30 p.m., elementary/middle school at 1:30 p.m.

This list will be updated as schools report.

