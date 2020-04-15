Some flowers are just right for early spring

Snapdragon (Antirrhinum majus) requires full sun and range in height from 6 inches to 3 feet. It prefers moist, well-drained soil and is very cold-tolerant. It can be planted in spring and again in mid to late summer. Shorter varieties serve as great borders and taller varieties work well as a centerpiece or background. Blooms can be range from pink, purple, red, white, yellow, to bi-color.

Pansy, Viola (Viola x writtrockiana) is a full-sun to part-shade plant maturing at 6 to 12 inches tall. It prefers moist, well-drained soil and blooms include blue, peach, red, white, yellow, and bi-color. Some of the newer cultivars and many of the viola (smaller flowers) have the ability to overwinter with light protection.

Ornamental kale (Brassica oleracea) prefers full sun and moist, well-drained soil. It grows 12 to 24 inches in height. Like chard, this will add color and texture to the garden with its unique foliage. Leaf colors range from red and green, to solid blue, to white and green. Two cultivars to look for are ‘Nagoya Garnish Red’ and ‘Redbor.’

Cool season annuals can be planted in early to mid-spring. They thrive in cooler temperatures. As the heat of summer comes, most of these will look ragged. Alyssum plants can be rejuvenated by cutting them back to the ground.