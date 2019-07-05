"Something Intangible" will be performed July 12-14 and 19-21 at Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Rated "R," the story is set in 1941 Hollywood. Two very different brothers—one an extravagant visionary, the other a plain-speaking numbers man—run a movie studio famous for its cartoon dog, Petey Pup. Gifted Tony longs to move beyond Petey and create a feature-length animated film set to classical music. His loyal brother Dale manages everything: unrealistic budgets, unpredictable Tony and unrelenting deadlines while trying not to lose himself or his family in the wake of Tony's feverish genius. Tickets, available at www.purplepass.com, are $10 general admission..

July 12-14 and 19-21, Playcrafters Barn Theatre, Moline. $10

