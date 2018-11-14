061917-Son-Little-002 (copy)
Buy Now

Son Little performed back in June 2017 at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel and returned in May 2018 to play a sold-out show at the downtown Davenport venue. He is one of about 20 musical acts on the lineup for the fourth installment of the GAS Feed & Seed Festival, which kicks off Thursday. 

Son Little, the moniker for singer Aaron Livingston, is also not new to performing here. The pop/soul performer from Philadelphia played a sold-out show in May at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel.

See Son Little at 11:15 p.m. Friday at the Raccoon Motel and 9:15 p.m. Saturday at the Stardust

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments