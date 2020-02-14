'Sonic the Hedgehog' is fast-paced, average movie

Though I never have played the video game, I am somewhat familiar with its star and its characters, and that’s why I found “Sonic the Hedgehog” to be an average good time.

There’s a lot of “E.T.” and a little “Hop” going on here. But you and your kids could do far worse than spending an hour and a half with a swift, spiny blue mammal who really is an alien from another world.

Older viewers may remember the first Sonic game was released in 1991 for Sega Genesis.

I’m still a little fuzzy on the origins of the, well, fuzzy little blue fellow. The movie begins with a younger Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz), who has a superpower of great speed, and a sort of caretaker owl (I really didn’t get this, because owls eat hedgehogs … but hey, maybe they don’t on this planet or universe or wherever it is.)

Sonic was supposed to keep his superpower hidden, but he didn’t. Now he and the wise, protective owl face a life-threatening situation, and the owl gives sonic a bag of rings that can take him to other places.

With one of them, he makes his way to planet Earth, where he lives in a kind of cave, complete with “The Flash” comic books and a cowboy hat.

