It’s no secret the two major political parties have a lock on politics in the United States.
There are just two independents in the U.S. Senate and none in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Check any statehouse delegation and you’ll find much the same thing.
At the same time, it’s also no secret the two-party system isn’t exactly doing the trick for most people. A Gallup poll last fall said that only 38 percent of adults who were surveyed believe the parties are adequately representing the people. A majority, according to the poll, said a third party is needed.
So, it’s probably no surprise that major party stalwarts are trying to protect their own.
Such is the way with two proposals in the Iowa Legislature that would make it harder for independents to mount candidacies against entrenched incumbents. Both were introduced early on in the session.
One would prevent a person who loses a partisan primary from running as an independent in the general election; another would move the filing deadline for independents to be in line with those for partisan primaries, thus accomplishing the same goal.
Such "sore loser" laws are common. Iowa is one of only a few states that still hasn't fully bowed to the dominance of the major parties by enacting them.
We think that’s a good thing, and it’s just one more example of how Iowa's good government heritage sets it apart from other states. (Other examples are the way we do redistricting and how we pick judges for our court system.)
Bottom line, we believe voters deserve more choices at the ballot box, not fewer. And that’s what would result if these proposals are signed into law.
We understand the frustration of party leaders and activists who don’t like the idea of a person who loses a primary still getting on the fall ballot. But we think proposals to limit the rights of independent-minded candidates and voters are a form of political protection for parties that already have amassed too much power.
These kind of laws also aren't good for the function of government.
A 2014 study by researchers at the University of Wisconsin (Madison) and the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law found that these kind of laws contribute to the widening distance between the two major political parties.
In a day when people want solutions, rather than just endless political combat, we don't see how the misnamed "sore loser" laws don't make things even worse.
In fact, this reminds us of legislation offered in the legislature (but rejected) a few years back that would have restricted how political candidates could talk about incumbent lawmakers. It's what happens when lawmakers get underneath the dome and think their priorities are the same as the public's.
Incumbents from the major parties already have enormous advantages in our political process. Third parties in Iowa, whether they’re Libertarians or Greens, have occasionally established themselves as official parties under state law, but they haven't been able to hold onto that status by winning enough votes in general elections.
As a result, the parties aren't listed on voter registration forms and can't hold primaries. The state Libertarian Party did gain official status in 2016, getting the required 2 percent of the general election vote, but it fell short in 2018, losing its official status.
We also understand the fear major parties can have of independent candidacies, especially those that draw politicians with deep pockets. Already, Democrats are fearful that former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz could lure left-leaning voters in the 2020 presidential election.
However, we don’t think the solution to these kinds of concerns is passing laws that lock into place the advantages that Republicans and Democrats already have.
We aren't against the major parties. They are where they are, in large part, because they have successfully competed in the marketplace of ideas. But, as the polling we cited demonstrates, there also is a hunger in this country for more voices.
Passing laws to make it more difficult for independent candidacies serves to silence those voices. That may be a good thing for the parties and the lawmakers who are members. But it’s not good for the public. We hope the legislature rejects these proposals.
