Pop singer/songwriter Soren Bryce, based in Brooklyn, New York, is slated to play a show Thursday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Special guest Tambourine, an indie pop band from Moline, will open the show. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, $12 in advance, visit raccoonmotel.com.

