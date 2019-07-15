Soul Storm will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Gypsy Highway, 2606 W. Locust St., Davenport. These seven jazzy-funky musicians perform pop, rock, soul and rhythm and blues that range from the 1960s through today.

9 p.m. Saturday, Gypsy Highway, Davenport. Free.

