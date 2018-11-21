Check out Soulful Sunday, featuring a lineup of soul musicians, starting at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Rock Island Supper Club, 1611 2nd Ave., Rock Island. The show will feature Jerry Johnson, Tyrone Phillips, Bethann Heidgerken, Brii Watson, Christina Strickland Boyer and Donna Wilkerson as well as a live painter. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $10 at the door. For more info, visit www.facebook.com/rockislandsupperclub.

