South Carolina beats Georgia Tech 76-65 to reach Elite Eight

SAN ANTONIO — Zia Cooke and her South Carolina teammates were hot from the outside and rode that solid shooting to reach the Elite Eight.
Cooke scored 17 points, hitting five of six 3-point attempts, to lead top-seed South Carolina to a 76-65 win over fifth-seeded Georgia Tech on Sunday and reach the Elite Eight.
"Our offense carried us today with our ability to hit layups and stretch the floor and hit some 3s," said Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley, whose sister battling cancer was in attendance. "Hope it continues to get better. You got some great programs here that can put a lot of points on the scoreboard."
It's the third time in the past four women's NCAA Tournaments that the Gamecocks have at least reached the regional finals. South Carolina won the national championship in 2017.
Brea Beal, a former Rock Island High School standout and two-time Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year, scored eight points for the Gamecocks. She also grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists in 36 minutes of action.
After going scoreless in the first half, Aliyah Boston had the first seven points in the third quarter as South Carolina (25-4) went on a 14-6 run to start the period. That lengthened a four-point halftime lead to double digits. The All-America sophomore forward finished with nine points.
The Gamecocks await the winner of Maryland and Texas in the Hemisfair Region final Tuesday night.
Louisville 60, Oregon 42: Dana Evans broke out of a shooting slump in a big way, carrying Louisville to the Elite Eight.
The senior All-America guard matched her career high with 29 points and the No. 2 seed Cardinals advanced to the regional final of the women's NCAA Tournament for the third straight time with a 60-42 win over sixth-seeded Oregon.
Evans had struggled late in the season and hadn't played well in the first two games of the tournament. She hadn't scored more than 15 points in any of the five ACC or NCAA Tournament games before Sunday.
The Cardinals will face top seed Stanford on Tuesday night in the Alamo Region final.
Louisville (26-3) continued its stellar defensive play, holding Oregon (15-9) to 14 points in the first half, including six in the second quarter.
Stanford 89, Missouri State 62: Missouri State had waited two years to get another crack at the Sweet 16 and Stanford, only to watch the Cardinal turn their rematch into a romp.
Hannah Jump scored 17 points off the bench and top seed Stanford strolled past the No. 5 Lady Bears 89-62 to earn a spot in the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA Tournament for the 21st time.
Stanford led by 23 at halftime and by as much as 38 in the fourth quarter as the Cardinal kept up their postseason barrage of 3-pointers by making 15.
The Cardinal (28-2) have made at least 13 from long range in each of their three tournament games. Jump led the way Sunday with five.
Kiana Williams, Stanford's career leader in 3-pointers, made four 3s and scored 16 points.
The tournament's overall No. 1 seed advanced to Tuesday's Alamo Region final against No. 2 Louisville.
Elle Ruffridge scored 18 points to lead Missouri State (23-3), a team with a history of punching above its status as a mid-major from the Missouri Valley Conference.