South Carolina beats Georgia Tech 76-65 to reach Elite Eight

SAN ANTONIO — Zia Cooke and her South Carolina teammates were hot from the outside and rode that solid shooting to reach the Elite Eight.

Cooke scored 17 points, hitting five of six 3-point attempts, to lead top-seed South Carolina to a 76-65 win over fifth-seeded Georgia Tech on Sunday and reach the Elite Eight.

"Our offense carried us today with our ability to hit layups and stretch the floor and hit some 3s," said Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley, whose sister battling cancer was in attendance. "Hope it continues to get better. You got some great programs here that can put a lot of points on the scoreboard."

It's the third time in the past four women's NCAA Tournaments that the Gamecocks have at least reached the regional finals. South Carolina won the national championship in 2017.

Brea Beal, a former Rock Island High School standout and two-time Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year, scored eight points for the Gamecocks. She also grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists in 36 minutes of action.