38 Special brings classic Southern Rock to the Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport at 8 p.m. Saturday. The band, which has sold more than 20 million albums, created hits like "Hold on Loosely," "Back Where You Belong" and "Second Chance." Tickets cost $35-$55 and are available at the venue or online at rhythmcitycasino.com.

