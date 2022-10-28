Special mention

Jean Dickson, a lawyer specializing in workers’ compensation and appeals, also seeks a county supervisor seat.

While we don’t formally endorse her at this time, we believe there is room for Dickson in county leadership in the near future.

Dickson was elected and served for two terms as a school board member for Pleasant Valley Community Schools, ran for Bettendorf City Council, is on the board of directors for Camp Shalom and was appointed to the Bettendorf Civil Service Commission and the Scott County Examining Board.

Dickson has been regularly attending Board of Supervisors Committee of the Whole meetings since deciding to run for this position. She does her homework and is eager to go to work for county taxpayers.

She should get that chance soon.