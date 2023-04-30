May is Better Hearing and Speech Month

When someone is sick or has a health issue they go to the doctor. What is it about our hearing that makes a person put it on the back burner before resolving or addressing the issue?

People tell me from time to time, “I hear what I want to hear.” Hmmm, how do they know, if they aren’t hearing everything? What are the consequences of neglecting to treat hearing loss and what are the advantages of treating hearing loss sooner rather than later?

First, we need to remember that the brain is interpreting the sounds or signals that make up speech. When a person has a hearing loss there are signals that are not being relayed to the brain. Our brain is like any other muscle in our body, it needs a workout. Without it, it tends to deteriorate.

That old saying, “If you don’t use it, you may lose it,” definitely applies to your hearing. Researchers from Johns Hopkins and the National Institute on Aging have also linked hearing loss with an increased risk in developing dementia and losing cognitive skills faster. The findings add to a growing list of health consequences associated with hearing loss, including increased risk of falls, hospitalizations and diminished physical and mental health overall.

Hearing loss can lead to social isolation, depression and anxiety. It can affect work as well. One study found that improving hearing using hearing aids reduced the risk of income loss by 90 to 100% for those with milder hearing loss, and from 65 to 77% for those with severe to moderate hearing loss.

Don’t wait. Addressing hearing loss can improve your quality of life, your health and your activity level. If you have a hearing loss it is in your best interest to be tested by a hearing health care professional. It’s an easy process, no studying or needles needed. Should it be determined that hearing aids are the best option, it is always better to receive that help sooner than later.