All About Eyes: Intraocular lens options for cataract surgery

There are many options to choose from when selecting a lens implant for cataract surgery. The decision can be overwhelming for some patients, but your eye surgeon will help sort through the options and make a recommendation based on your eye health, needs and preferences.

What is a cataract?

A cataract is a clouding of the eye’s natural lens. The lens sits directly behind the colored part of the eye called the iris. Cataracts often take years to affect one’s vision. Patients may notice blurred or dim vision and have difficulty driving at night due to glare.

What happens during cataract surgery?

After the cataract is removed, a clear lens implant is inserted in its place. The implant is fixed permanently inside the eyeball (not on the eye surface like a contact lens) and should last for the duration of the patient’s life.

How is the lens implant selected?

Before surgery, your cataract surgeon will obtain a series of measurements to determine what power of lens should be implanted. Once the patient and surgeon have chosen the desired lens model, special calculations will be used to determine the lens power.

What lens options are covered by insurance?

The monofocal (single-focus) lens implant is the mainstay of cataract surgery. It allows patients to see clearly at one focal length and is a great option for patients who don’t mind wearing glasses or contacts after surgery. A distance lens implant will allow a patient to see clearly for driving or watching television. However, that patient will require glasses for reading or using a computer. Conversely, a near lens implant will allow a patient to see clearly up close, but they will need glasses to see farther away. Either option is considered part of standard cataract surgery and is covered by insurance.

What if I have astigmatism?

Patients with significant astigmatism may require full-time spectacle correction after standard cataract surgery. However, special toric lenses can neutralize the eye’s astigmatism and may reduce the need for glasses. This technique requires additional measurements and increased precision when positioning the lens, and is often performed with the assistance of a laser to ensure proper alignment.

How can I reduce my need for glasses?

Multifocal lenses focus light from both distance and near, allowing each eye to see clearly at multiple focal lengths with less dependence on glasses. The placement of these lenses is often performed with laser assistance, and combination toric-multifocal lenses may be used in patients with astigmatism. A small number of patients may notice glare and haloes at night, though this has decreased in recent years as multifocal technology has improved.

What is monovision/blended vision?

Certain patients may be candidates for monovision or blended vision. This means that one eye is set for distance, while the other is set for near or intermediate. This allows the patient more freedom from glasses but not all patients tolerate this difference between the two eyes. Additionally, patients with underlying eye pathology may not be candidates for this option.

What new technologies are available?

The light-adjustable lens was developed by RxSight and FDA approved in 2017. This lens is implanted similarly to other lenses. After a healing period of several weeks, a customized ultraviolet light profile is applied which reshapes the lens to fit the specific refractive needs of the patient. The light treatment can be applied multiple times until the desired outcome is achieved. This technology is especially useful in patients who have previously undergone LASIK surgery. Because the lens implant is sensitive to UV light, patients must wear special glasses until the final light treatment is applied.

Making the right decision…

Assuming your eyes are otherwise healthy, any of the above options are likely to result in improved vision after cataract surgery. Your eye surgeon will help guide you to a safe decision, but the choices often come down to personal preference. Thus, is can be helpful to discuss postoperative goals in the context of one’s hobbies or occupational responsibilities that may align better with one lens implant or another.

Dr. Richard Yemm is an ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon with Eye Surgeons Associates. He sees patients in Rock Island and Bettendorf. For more information, visit esaeyecare.com.

The material contained in this article is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider.

