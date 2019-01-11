Antique Archaeology - American Pickers: 563-265-3939. Antique Archaeology is a shop that specializes in the odd and unusual. Its owner, LeClaire's Mike Wolfe, is a professional antiques picker. He and Frank Fritz are the hosts of “American Pickers,” a show on the History Channel. 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, at 115 ½ Davenport St., LeClaire.
Black Hawk State Historic Site: 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. 309-788-9536.The site occupies much of the historic site of the village of Saukenuk, the home of Native Americans of the Sauk nation. It includes the John Hauberg Museum of Native American Life. The state park is on a 150-foot bluff overlooking the Rock River in western Illinois. It is famous for the birthplace of Sauk leader Black Hawk. Open year-round from sunrise until 10 p.m. with marked hiking trails, lodge, museum and 208 acres of public-use areas.
Buffalo Bill Museum: 199 N. Front St., LeClaire. 563-289-5580. Focused on life along the Mississippi River and local history. One exhibit is the Lone Star, a wooden, paddle-wheel steam-powered towboat housed in a special pier. Local history exhibits include the story of recognized people from LeClaire, including American West showman Buffalo Bill Cody, James Ryan, inventor of the flight data recorder (black box) and James Buchanan Eads, engineer known for the Eads Bridge in St. Louis. Adults: $5; seniors, $4; ages 6-16, $1, free for those younger than 6, $4 for AAA members and free for active-duty military. Winter: 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon until 4 p.m. Sunday.
John Deere Pavilion: 1400 River Drive, Moline. 309-765-1000. The pavilion opened in 1997 as part of an urban renewal project and serves as the official visitor center for Deere & Co., which has its world headquarters in Moline. Free and open to the public. Visitors can climb onto some of the machines, operate simulators and explore the history and future of Deere & Co. Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. except for holidays and Sundays, when hours are noon until 4 p.m. Closed holidays.
Family Museum: 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. 563-344-4106. Unique and educational experiences for children and families. Exhibits and programs are designed for a primary audience of children 8 or younger with an adult caregiver. The museum includes 44,000 square feet of programming space with a 10,400 square-foot interactive exhibit hall, three multi-purpose rooms for dance instruction and performances, two preschool classrooms, two art studios, one science studio, a party room, Corner Store and a private outdoor playground. Admission: $9 for ages 1-59; $5 for adults ages 60 and older; $5 for active military personnel, spouse, and children residing in the household; free for visitors younger than 1 year old.
Figge Art Museum: 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. 563-326-7804. The landmark glass building on the banks of the Mississippi, designed by British architect David Chipperfield, is home to one of the Midwest’s finest art collections and hosts world-class traveling exhibitions. The collection includes European, American and Spanish Viceregal art, along with the Grant Wood Archive and works by other American Regionalist artists, an extensive collection of Haitian art, and contemporary works. 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; noon until 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday. $7 adults, $6 seniors (60 and older,) $6 students (high school, college) with identification, $4 ages 4-12 and free for children younger than 4 and members. Admission is free to non-members after 5 p.m. Thursdays, to seniors the first Thursday of every month, to all active military members, spouses and children and Institutional Members. AAA members will save $2 on full-price admission.
German-American Heritage Center: 712 W 2nd St, Davenport. 563-322-8844. Founded in 1994 as a private, not-for-profit organization, the center seeks to preserve the German heritage and to enrich knowledge of the German immigrant experience. The center includes a large permanent exhibit and two rotating special exhibits. Within the permanent exhibit, visitors enjoy an orientation theater, education stations, and two restored hotel rooms. Visitors can enjoy an interactive experience while they learn about immigrants’ journeys by sea, train and foot to their final destination at the German American Heritage Center building, which originally was a busy hotel for thousands of immigrants. Tuesdays through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Mondays. $5 adults, $4 seniors, $3 ages 5-17, free for children younger than five, free for members.
Nahant Marsh: 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. 563-336-3370. The preserve is one of the largest urban wetlands on the Upper Mississippi River, with marshy areas, mesic, wet and sand prairie, and bottom land forest. A spring-fed quarry, known as Carp Lake, and the surrounding grounds, are part of the Nahant Marsh preserve. The 305-acre preserve is owned by the City of Davenport and the Nahant Marsh Board, a nonprofit organization. Conservation and restoration efforts on the preserve are directed by the Nahant Board. Educational programming is overseen by Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Education Center: 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday year-round; 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturdays. Trails are open daily from sunrise to sunset. If the main gate is locked, trails are accessible from the front parking lot. Look for the opening in the fence near the kiosk. Free.
The Putnam Museum: 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. 563-324-1933. This museum of history and natural science was founded in 1867. It offers immersive, hands-on learning experiences to 150,000 visitors annually, including 35,000 school children each year. Its mission is to inspire ideas, dialogue and interaction among people of all ages through entertaining experiences that connect them to history, cultures, nature and the environment, by preserving collections and presenting educational programs, films and exhibits. In recent years, the Putnam has begun bringing in world-renowned blockbuster exhibits such as "Diana: A Celebration" and "Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition." The museum’s Science Center has more than 45 hands-on experiences. The Putnam is open 7 days a week: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon until 5 p.m. Sunday.
Quad-City Botanical Center: 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. 309-794-0991. The center, which opened in 1998, is dedicated to bringing people and plants together in fun and meaningful ways. Adjacent to the Mississippi River in downtown Rock Island, the center includes an indoor tropical atrium, a spacious banquet room, a physically enabling garden, a G-Scale garden train exhibit (seasonal), other thriving outdoor gardens, an educational greenhouse, a three-season event canopy, resource library and gift shop. The center maintains hundreds of plants ranging from tropical varieties to regional zone five perennials. Its rare conifer collection is unique to the Quad-Cities. Collections include iris, day lilies, mums and ornamental grasses. The Center is open to the public 360 days a year. Monday: 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Tuesday, 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. $8 for adults, $4 for youth, and free for children younger than 2. Members receive a $2 discount.
Sunderbruch Park: 4675 Telegraph Road, Davenport, is a 134-acre park with horse trails, nature areas, off-road biking and nature trails. The park is open from sunrise until half an hour after sunset. Running through the center is the 1.3-mile paved multi-use path. The path travels through a mix of fields and beautiful wooded areas and is appropriate for walking, running and bicycling. Equestrians can ride on this path to connect to off-pavement riding trails throughout the park, while enjoying 4.5 miles of horse-friendly trails. It has seven miles of single-track mountain biking trails and a variety of difficulty levels.
Vander Veer Botanical Park: 563-328-7275. Since its establishment in 1885, gardens and floral displays have been a tradition at this beautiful 33 acre park, inviting visitors to stroll from the conservatory to the Stone Fountain. The park grounds are home to an extensive collection of gardens and trees, including many planted during the early 1890s. The Grand Allee, a prominent walkway of trees and gardens leads to the Stone Fountain. Vander Veer is a popular place for walking, both on the Grand Allee and the outside perimeter. The outside perimeter walkway is busy day and night providing a .9-mile lap for fitness enthusiasts. The Conservatory is famous for its 100-year tradition of providing gardens under glass. The greenhouses are open to the public for strolling and enjoying the production side of conservatory display. The Enabling Garden features plantings that stimulate all the senses, and includes planting beds and containers raised for comfortable reach. This accessible garden can be used by persons of any age or ability. The Conservatory and greenhouses are open Tuesdays-Sundays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Closed on Mondays. There is no admission fee. Children younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult. The park is open daily from sunrise until one half-hour after sunset. Vehicle entrances are off Central Park Avenue. Admission to the park is free.