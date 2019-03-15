At Cobham Mission Systems, Davenport, the commitment to environmental sustainability — reducing energy use, recycling resources and other practices — starts at the top and permeates the organization.
The company’s U.K.- based CEO promotes reducing the company’s carbon footprint, as does Davenport’s vice president/general manager, Kevin McKeown.
In 2019, for the first time, environmental metrics became part of the corporate scorecard. And managing environmental sustainability is part of an employee job description.
“Environmental management at our site is important not because of the money it can save but because it’s the right thing for us to do as a good corporate citizen,” McKeown said. “My job is to knock down barriers so that people with really good ideas can bring those ideas forward and we can talk about how to implement those ideas.”
In 2017, the plant began replacing all its light bulbs with energy-saving LEDs, a total of 2,287 bulbs throughout the 300,000 square-foot building, said Lisa Brunie-McDermott, the environmental, health and safety manager.
Complementing the bulbs is a computer sensor program that not only turns off lights when there is no motion but will dim or brighten lights in sync with how much natural daylight is entering a space.
The light program, coupled with several HVAC improvements, reduced Cobham ’s energy use by 441,727 kilowatt hours per year, the equivalent of 684,611 pounds of carbon dioxide — the leading greenhouse gas, Brunie-McDermott said, citing an Environmental Protection Agency calculator.
To implement the program, Cobham worked closely with MidAmerican Energy and its industrial/business partner program that offers financial incentives for such upgrades, she said. “With the incentives, we turned an 11-year payback into a nine-year payback.”
In November, the company implemented a new recycling program that has boosted participation by removing individual wastebaskets from office areas and replacing them with recycling containers.
To throw something in the trash, employees have to get up and walk to one of several trash containers placed around the building. The idea is that if recycling is easy — with a container right by one's desk — more people will do it. And requiring a trip to the trash makes a person think about whether the item in hand could be recycled instead.
To help with the upfront costs of buying new containers and signage, Cobham received a grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
But, as McKeown said of environmental sustainability, “We’re in the first inning of this. It’s a continual work in progress.”
Next will come strategies that aren’t as obvious as changing light bulbs or boosting recycling.
Brunie-McDermott is investigating, for example, how stormwater might be better managed. Nearly the entire Cobham site consists of impervious surfaces, but there may be opportunities to reduce the rate of water flowing off the property with green roofs or blue roofs, she said.
Green roofs are those with water-infiltrating vegetation planted on them; a blue roof refers to a system of roof-top trays to retain water and release it at a slower rate.
Another area of opportunity might be in the manufacturing area, which uses a large amount of compressed air. If there were ways to modify equipment to reduce the amount of energy required to compress air, that could be another big source of savings, Brunie-McDermott said.
“We want to make the environment part of our culture,” she said.
When Brandy Welvaert first came to work for American Power Systems in downtown Davenport in May 2017, she brought with her the super Earth-conscious mindset she developed through years of working at the Waste Commission of Scott County.
She talked to owner Amy Lank about recycling the corrugated cardboard boxes used to ship parts to the plant, and soon the company had a recycling receptacle in its parking lot. In the first year of use, about 24,000 pounds of corrugated board were recycled, Welvaert, the company's marketing and communications manager, said.
Recently, an electrical contractor finished the installation of LED bulbs throughout the plant. Welvaert cited the financial incentives available from MidAmerican Energy as something other businesses might want to investigate.
"The rebates covered 15 percent of our upfront costs," she said.
"And with LEDs, people sometimes have the impression that they have a cold, bluish tint. But LEDs have come a long way. We all felt they had a warm, positive, sunny feeling."
As at Cobham, there is support at the top. "Having leadership that wants to support sustainable practices is super important," Welvaert said.