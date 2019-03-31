In 2011, Argrow “Kit” Evans-Ford, as part of her seminary experience and senior project, wro…

Argrow "Kit" Evans-Ford

Age: 36

City: Davenport

Work: Founder of Agrow’s House of Hope and Healing; Adjunct Professor in the Theology Department at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Communication from University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill; Master of Arts in Teach from Trinity Washington University, Washington, D. C.; Master of Arts from the School for International Training, Battleboro, Vermont; Master of Divinity from the Pacific School of Religion, Berkeley, California; Doctor of Divinity from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois.

Family: Married to the Rev. Dwight Ford, Pastor of Grace City Church, Rock Island. They have two children, Justice and Imani

Favorite advice for women beginning their careers: "Follow your heart and you will never get lost."