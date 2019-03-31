In her executive role at Kent Corporation in Muscatine, Janet Sichterman said she focuses on creating a work environment that offers everyone the chance to make a difference.
"Early in my career, I watched people who weren't given the chance to really excel," said Sichterman, the executive vice president of enterprise innovation for Kent. "So I feel really passionate that I would like to create a workplace that doesn't suppress people. I want to be in an environment that helps people rise to their potential."
One of this year's Athena Award nominees, Sichterman has been with Kent Corporation for 12 years, taking over the enterprise innovation group in 2017. Before joining Kent, Sichterman worked at Bandag in human resources, sales and on the executive team.
She's also earned three graduate degrees from St. Ambrose University.
In all of her roles, Sichterman said she has been a "leader who likes to build," adding her work at Kent has included creating a "high performing human resources group," with a focus on leadership, talent sourcing and emotional intelligence. She's led a series about using emotional intelligence and helped managers support employees through training programs.
And most recently, she's helped build the enterprise innovation team, which works to develop sustainable processes and explore growth opportunities for all of Kent's business units.
One of her projects included the development of the Kent Innovation Center on the Research Park campus of Iowa State University in Ames last summer.
"That project was all about collaboration and identifying ways where we can help others grow," she said. "We have interns that work out of our Ames office and do projects for us here in Muscatine, so students are getting experience, and we're tapping into the enormous capabilities of young talent."
Despite her accomplishments, Sichterman isn't one to be in the spotlight. Instead, she focuses on lifting up her employees, said colleague Angela Johnson, who nominated her for the award.
Cara Fuller, a friend and former co-worker, said all of Sichterman's work has the same theme: "Bringing out the best in others."
"I think each person has greatness, and so I've been trying to identify what kind of environment brings that out for each person," Sichterman said. "As a leader, it's really getting to know my team, to really understand them and help them develop their goals. It's giving people the confidence and understanding that we have their back. It really frees people to try things they may not have tried."
Sichterman has also largely worked to support female coworkers and employees.
"One of the things I've tried to help women with is to really be a business leader," she said. "Sometimes as women, we will not believe some of our talents are valued. It's important to realize I don't have to step back because of my gender. So it's about helping them have the confidence to know they can accomplish their goals."
In 2007, Sichterman joined a group of six women to form a women's executive leadership group in Muscatine. And more than a decade later, the same group continues to meet every month, to read business leadership books and talk about industry challenges.
"It's all about paying it forward. If we help a woman in the group, we say it's time to give your talents and mentor someone else," she said. "And it just kind of happened we kept meeting. And wow, it's been a long time now."
Along with supporting friends and coworkers, Sichterman has been a strong advocate for her community. She's served on Leadership Muscatine, the Muscatine Art Center Board of Trustees, the United Way Funding Campaign and several other boards.
Currently, Sichterman is the chair of the Trinity Regional Health System Board of Directors, a governing body which she has been a member of since 2012.
"I'm very passionate about the health of our greater community," she said. "It's really important for every individual to have access to the very best health care. A core value in a leader should be giving back to the community where you live."
Sichterman said she is "deeply honored and surprised" to be nominated for an Athena Award. But her co-workers and friends said she was an obvious choice for the acknowledgment, because of her hard work and dedication to the people around her.
"I think the best business leaders think about how they can create collaboration," she said. "It's about listening more than you talk, as well as being really curious about other people's opinions. I don't do it perfectly; I'm always learning. But it's about really wanting to hear what the people around you have to say."