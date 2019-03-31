The 2019 Athena Awards will honor five Quad-City women who, by their example in their professions and communities, are inspiring other women to realize their full potential.
Women Lead Change will present the awards at a luncheon at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, April 4, at the Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf. The annual awards event also will honor three male finalists for the Male Champion of Change award.
The 2019 Athena finalists are: Nancy Ballenger, Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf; Dr. Argrow "Kit" Evans-Ford, Argrow's House of Healing and Hope; Janet Sichterman, Kent Corp. and Trinity Regional Health System; Dr. Heidi Storl, UnityPoint Health and Augustana College; and Gwen Tombergs, Quad-City Storm.
The 2019 Male Champion of Change finalists are: Jay Justin, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley; Daniel Portes, Management Resource Group Ltd.; and Paul Rumler, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
Amy Eaton, Women Lead Change's director of marketing and strategic development, said the awards were part of the legacy of Women's Connection when the two organizations merged. "It's still a natural fit with the mission of Women Lead Change in advancing and developing women leaders...," she said.
The awards help to raise awareness of leaders — women and men —"who are doing the hard work day in and day out of elevating women and developing women at all levels of their career," Eaton added.
The luncheon will recognize the finalists in both categories and announce a winner of both the Athena Leadership Award and Male Champion of Change Award.
The keynote speaker will be Andrea Conner, president of Athena International.
Launched in 2006 by Women's Connection and the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, the local Athena awards affiliated in 2011 with Athena International. That affiliation led the program to adopt the international organization's standards, including selection of a single Athena recipient.
The Quad-City program introduced the Male Champion of Change awards in 2014 to honor male leaders whose efforts are helping build a gender equal community. Last year, the awards changed formats to select a single winner from the finalists.
Since 1982, more than 6,000 Athena Awards and Global Athena Leadership Awards have been presented by Athena International in more than 500 communities in the United States, Canada, Russia, China, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom.
Finalists for both awards are selected by a committee made up of the prior year's honorees, Eaton said. Each Athena nominee goes through a selection process with the committee narrowing the finalists to five women, who then write an essay on leadership. Another selection committee then chooses the Athena winner.
Bank of America/Merrill Lynch is the presenting sponsor of the 2019 Athena & Male Champion of Change Awards.