Pat Shouse describes her friend, Dr. Heidi Storl, as a humble woman with great intelligence and communication skills.
But that does not begin to describe the impact Storl has had in many sectors of the community and business world in the Quad-Cities.
Storl has been nominated for an Athena Award. Shouse, president, Trinity Health Foundation and vice president patient care and community advocacy for Trinity, nominated Storl for the honor.
“Heidi has been an inspiration to me from the moment I met her over 12 years ago as volunteers, and again as we joined the Trinity Medical Center Board,” Shouse said. “Since then, I have had both the privilege of working with her as well as observing her work and interactions with people of all levels.”
Storl is a philosophy professor at Augustana College, Rock Island, where she has taught for 30 years. During this time her primary responsibility is for courses in philosophy of mind, philosophy of medicine, and various ethics courses.
She also is an ethics consultant for UnityPoint Health in the Quad-City area. In that role, she educates and advises on current matters of hospital-based medical and organizational ethics, serves as chairperson of the ethics committee, participates in ethics consultations, and provides tools to address the not infrequent effects of compassion fatigue and moral distress in the healthcare setting—both for patients and their families, but also for the healthcare teams that care for them.
She said curiosity led her to her calling.
“Even as a high school student, I wondered about the nature of life, the nature of person-hood, and the nature of the spark that makes humans so unique,” she said.
She began her studies as a biochemistry major. But when she enrolled in a philosophy course, “I was hooked. Philosophy, I found, asked the kinds of questions that had originally driven me to biomedical research,” Storl said.
Shouse said Storl brings everyone together in the medical field to discuss ethics and how to better improve that process. Among other topics, Shouse said her colleague assists patients facing end-of-life diagnoses and their family members, and health care professionals who face grief when patients die.
She also nominated Storl because of her role as mentor and advocate to “hundreds of women in medicine, ethics, business and other fields. She shares her time and talents in hopes of lifting other women up and helping them further their causes and careers.”
Storl also has been involved in many community organizations and effort.
That includes CommUniversity—“where I have taught (or team-taught with my husband) many courses in philosophy-related fields. I also have treasured the time I have spent as a horse leader for New Kingdom Trailriders.”
Storl said these experiences and the honor, make her grateful.
“When I received the call regarding the Athena nomination, I was stunned.,” Storl said. “Never had I expected such a great honor. As I reflected on what this meant, I grew more and more humbled. I have benefited from many thoughtful mentors and leaders. The sage advice they have freely offered has helped to mold me into the person that I am today.”
“Incredibly, she has no idea the number of people she’s impacted because she goes about her work; helping people find answers and be the best that they can be,” Shouse said.