From a young age, Athena International President Andrea Conner said she was equipped with the "Athena toolkit."
The daughter of an Athena Award recipient, Conner said her mother taught her how to invest in women and become a "good global citizen" from childhood.
"My mom was a fierce advocate for Athena, but I never really paid attention to the work she was doing," Conner said. "It wasn't until I was living in several foreign places that I realized I was leaning on the Athena toolkit and leadership model principles to navigate all of the change I went through."
Conner will share her story as the keynote speaker at the Athena Awards luncheon at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, April 4, at the Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf, hosted by Women Lead Change. And, she'll talk about the multiplier effect investing in women can have on a community.
A native of Pennsylvania, Conner has lived in countries across the world, including Germany, Malaysia and China. While working for United Nations Women-Beijing, Conner's work focused on the economic empowerment of women, the gender impact of climate change and corporate responsibility.
"One thing I learned working with the UN was a phenomenon called the gender multiplier effect," she said. "We saw this impact with women in China. If you invest in one person, there's a ripple effect and it can have a positive impact on the entire community."
Even when she wasn't working for Athena, Conner said, she relied on the organization's leadership model. The model identifies eight attributes reflective of women's contributions to leadership, aimed at preparing women to be successful leaders.
Conner was eventually invited to serve on the board of Athena International from China. And after she returned to the United States in 2015, she was hired to lead Athena International.
"I strongly believe in the unique way that women lead, and Athena really defines that," Conner said. "The Athena leadership model is gender neutral and something both men and women can exhibit. I believe if I've done my job well, when we get to that point where we're at 50/50 men and women at decision making tables around the world, we'll be teaching the leadership model everywhere."
Always remembering the lessons her mother taught her, Conner said, "The passion and mission of Athena is what keeps bringing me back to the organization."
"I want every girl to have the toolkit I had," she said.