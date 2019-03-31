Nancy Ballenger has been a pioneer and a pillar in the Quad-Cities' gaming industry from the inaugural riverboat cruise aboard the Diamond Lady through the evolution to land-based casinos.
The vice president and general manager of Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf, Ballenger has overseen the opening of several new casinos including Isle's $60 million land-based casino three years ago. The 30-year veteran has led teams through reinvented gaming properties, multiple ownership changes as well as Isle's continued development of the Bettendorf riverfront with Iowa's largest hotel, a new casino and the city-owned Waterfront Convention Center, managed by Isle.
"Sometimes you're in the right place at the right time," she said. "But I think also sometimes you've done things the right way with integrity and hopefully with a good work ethic" to earn the opportunities.
In fact, her favorite motto "Do the right thing for the right reasons" guides her everyday as she leads a team of more than 450 employees across the hotel, casino and convention operations. "You've got to have integrity. That's the biggest piece of leadership."
Raised on a farm outside Bennett, Iowa, 30 minutes west of the Quad-Cities, Ballenger originally planned to become a coach and home ec teacher when she enrolled in Iowa State University but later changed her major to business. Then after graduation, she found her first job as a server at the former Bishop's Cafeteria in downtown Davenport.
Thrust into a leadership path in the company, she moved on to positions in the hospitality business in Illinois and Florida before returning to Iowa with her then husband and joining Bernie Goldstein's Steamboat Casino Cruises prior to the 1991 launch of riverboat gaming.
Along the way she has touched Quad-City gaming operations past and present including Jumer's Casino Rock Island, Lady Luck Gaming Corp., and Isle of Capri Casinos, now owned by Eldorado Resorts. With Isle of Capri, she helped lead the acquisition and eventual sale of Rhythm City Casino to Kehl Corp. During a brief departure from the Quad-Cities, she helped open a new casino for Hyatt Gaming in Rising Sun, Indiana. She also has held sales and marketing positions with Highpointe Hotel Corp., Vista Host, Full House Resorts and Holiday Inn.
"Building the right team is so important and everybody on that team has a role to play," she said, adding how she often talks about expectations with her team. "I'd rather set the expectations, identify the goals and not micro-manage. Let people grow. Let people learn. Let people experience. There's going to be mistakes."
Borrowing a tool from the late Goldstein, who was regarded as the father of riverboat gambling, Ballenger wants honest feedback from her team. "Building a team doesn't mean building a team of 'yes' people," she said. "In fact, to me it means the opposite."
But she also believes it is important to show compassion and caring. She recalled how during a rough patch at the casino she hand-wrote a personal note to each of the then 500 employees. "It was not a time of celebration, I wrote to each one for hanging in there."
Her influence also has helped raise up and mentor other women into roles of leadership in her organization and her industry, said Quad-City banker John Nagle, who nominated her for the Athena Award. "Nancy believes there is something good in everybody and it is her job to find it and capitalize on it," the Quad-City Bank & Trust senior vice president wrote.
In an interview, Nagle, president of the Scott County Regional Authority (which holds the casino's gaming license), said as organizations came to the SCRA for grant funding he often noticed Ballenger's personal involvement in many of the non-profits including Scott County Family Y, United Way, Putnam Museum and Downtown Bettendorf Organization.
In her industry, she helped launch an annual leadership summit for Iowa Women Leaders in Gaming, winning the organization's Founder's Award in 2018.
While the summit also helps women at her competitors, she said supporting women is so important "because sometimes we're so critical of ourselves, sometimes we think we can't have it all. But why can't we. Let's do it."
Ballenger, who now is raising her 12-year-old daughter Dana to be a strong, independent woman, attributes much of her leadership philosophy to her upbringing. "I guess I grew up that way. My mom's a really strong person," she said of her 82-year-old mother Darlene, who still lives on the family's Century farm.
Looking back, Ballenger said "If I was trying to weave (a career path) all together, I don't know if I could have woven it together any better."