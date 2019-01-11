Need some fuel for your eagle-watching adventures?
There's a slew of lunch and coffee places — several of which are new to town — around the Quad-Cities that will keep you warm. Each of these establishments also offer a view of the Mississippi River, and potentially bald eagles. Either way, a stop to any of these places won't take you too far off course.
Redband Coffee Company
Located just a few blocks from the Mississippi River, Redband Coffee Company is a go-to spot to grab a quick coffee or espresso drink to warm up. There's no space to sit inside, so get a drink to-go (and maybe a scone or fried egg sandwich) and take it with you on your eagle-watching walks.
Redband Coffee Company, 329 E. 4th St., Davenport, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Friday-Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. For more information, call 563-823-1107 or visit redbandcoffee.com.
The Diner
The Diner opened in November on the second floor of the Freight House in Davenport. The menu offers classic breakfast, lunch and dinner options with a top-notch view of the Mississippi River near Modern Woodmen Park. Try the chicken and waffles, maple bourbon sweet potato skillet, meatloaf melt or classic hamburger.
The Diner, at 421 W. River Dr. Davenport, is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Monday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thedinerqc.
Roam
Roam is the newest eatery on this list. The coffee shop/cocktail bar/restaurant opened in early December on East River Drive in downtown Davenport. Its large garage-style windows provide a great view of the Mississippi River and its menu, whether you opt for unique small plates or larger shareables or a peanut butter-infused Irish coffee, is sure to warm up your day of looking out for eagles.
Roam, 210 E River Drive, Davenport, is open 3 p.m. to midnight Monday-Thursday and 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/pg/liverideroam.
Baked Beer & Bread Company
Cozy up with piles of carbs at Baked Beer & Bread Company in the Village of East Davenport. The restaurant/bakery/brewery offers homemade baked goods, coffee and a great Sunday brunch. The menu features starters such as jalapeno popper doughnut, sourdough bread topped with melted cheese and bacon coined "Cheezus Crust," and crab cakes. There's also plenty of mouthwatering sandwiches, burgers and bread bowls.
Baked, is open 7 a.m. to midnight Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. Visit bakedbeerandbreadco.com or call 563-232-1251.
Great River Brewery
This brewery offers a wide selection of craft brews as well as a close-up view of the Mississippi River. Try flagship beers such as the 483 Pale Ale, West Coast IPA or Roller Dam Red Ale along with seasonal craft brews such as the Vanilla Bean Porter.
Great River, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport, is open from noon to 9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, noon to 11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more info, visit www.greatriverbrewery.com.
UP Skybar
Looking for the top view of the Mississippi River and downtown Davenport? Visit the Quad-City area's highest rooftop bar and restaurant, called UP Skybar & Lounge, which is atop the nine-story Current Iowa hotel at the corner of 2nd and Main streets in downtown Davenport. Enjoy craft cocktails, small plates and sliders while sitting on the outdoor patio, which is outfitted with fire pits and heaters during the colder months.
UP Skybar & Lounge, 215 N Main St., Davenport, is open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily. Visit facebook.com/UpSkyBar or call 563-231-9556.
Armored Gardens
In the mood for some barbecue or just about any type of beer you could think of? Armored Gardens offers unique takes on barbecue and southern fare. The downtown Davenport eatery also houses a bar with 100 beers on tap. You can check out the options via an app, called DigitalPour.
At Armored Gardens, 315 Pershing Ave., Davenport, the kitchen is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The bar is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. It's closed Mondays. Visit armoredgardens.com.
Ruby's Beers, Bikes, Brats
This is another good option for beer-lovers. Ruby's has plenty of craft beer on tap and offers brats made in-house topped with items such as bacon, avocado or homemade slaw. In addition, Ruby's serves burgers, salads and appetizers such as chorizo fries and wings.
Ruby's Beer, Bikes and Brats, 429 E 3rd St., Davenport, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday. For more information, visit rubysdavenport.com or call 563-293-1966.
Milltown Coffee
Milltown Coffee is a spacious industrial-esque coffee shop with large windows offering a view of the Mississippi River that's just across the street. On the menu, try specialty coffee or espresso drinks plus food options such as a grilled cheese sandwich with a cup of soup, breakfast bowl, vegetarian burger or grilled s'mores.
Milltown Coffee, 3800 River Drive, Moline, is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 309-517-6444 or visit milltowncoffee.com.
Royal-Tea
A visit to LeClaire, Iowa, would be ideal, as establishments on the town's main strip -- on Cody Road -- are all in close proximity to the Mississippi River. Royal-Tea, a nonprofit tea shop serving nearly 50 types of loose-leaf tea, is one of those. All proceeds from Royal-Tea go toward local and global mission work and charities.
Royal-Tea, 316 N. Cody Rd., LeClaire, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, call 563-265-1768 or visit royaltea.org.
Cody Road Cocktail House
While in LeClaire, put this on your must-do list. You can tour the Mississippi River Distilling Company and then try a craft cocktail at its Cody Road Cocktail House. The cocktail house overlooks the Mississippi River and offers crafted cocktails and flights. Try the Iowa Coffee Martini, Cody's Harvest (made with fresh apple cider) or the Black Forest (a cocktail with bourbon and hot chocolate).
Cody Road Cocktail House, 303 N. Cody Rd., LeClaire, is open from noon to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-midnight Friday-Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Visit mrdistilling.com.
