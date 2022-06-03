BBB Tip: Beware peer-to-peer payment scams

You bought something online and the seller wants payment through CashApp. Is that okay?

You have a new job and the employer sends a check – for more than your salary. Is it okay to deposit?

Your water bill is overdue and the "utility" demands payment by a pre-paid card. Is that a problem? In all three cases, it’s a scam!

Knowing the ins and outs of payment types is the best way to spot a scam. Peer-to-peer (P2P) digital wallet payment apps, such as Zelle, CashApp and Venmo, are becoming increasingly popular. How safe are these methods and when should they be used?

P2P Payment Apps

Know how P2P apps work. P2P payment apps allow users to send money using a mobile app. You set up an account and link bank, credit or debit card details to provide funds to other users. You choose the recipient, select an amount, designate the reason, if desired, and submit.

Know your rights. Unlike traditional banking, most P2P apps won’t cover your funds in case of fraud. If you sent money to a scammer and later realize your error, it’s unlikely you’ll get reimbursed.

Use P2P payment apps wisely. Protect yourself from scammers and be careful about to whom you send money. Get to know scam tactics so you’ll notice when something is fishy. Avoid businesses only allowing P2P and only transfer funds to those you know and trust. Link a credit card, not a debit card, for added protection.

Prepaid Debit Cards

Know how prepaid debit cards work. Prepaid debit cards may cost a few dollars to buy, have potential fees and are reloadable.

Know your rights. If you load a prepaid card and give the card numbers to a scammer, they might withdraw all the funds. FTC rules prohibit telemarketers from using reloadable prepaid cards, however, this rule won’t stop a criminal.

Use prepaid debit wisely. Don’t trust demands for payment with a prepaid debit card. Legitimate business transactions should allow other payment methods.

Gift Cards

Know how gift cards work. To use a gift card, you must first load it via another payment method. Once loaded, you may need to activate the card and create a PIN.

Know your rights. It’s wise to hold on to the gift card and save your receipt after purchase and activation. If any issue comes up later, the company will want proof that you are the one who purchased and activated the card. Providing the numbers on the back of a gift card is just like sending cash and is irretrievable.

Use gift cards wisely. Never do business with anyone who insists on payment with gift cards. It’s a scam! It’s best to use gift cards for their intended purpose, as gifts for friends, family, or others you know and trust.

