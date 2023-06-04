Treat your personal information like the valuable commodity it is. Make sure you shred any documents that have your bank account information, Social Security or insurance numbers, or other personal information. These include credit card applications, insurance forms, financial statements, health forms and utility billing statements. Cut expired credit cards before you dispose of them.

According to the IRS, document retention is based upon the type of document. In general, keep records that support an item of income, deduction or credit shown on a return until the period of limitations expires.

The period of limitations is the timeframe in which a return may be amended to claim a credit or refund, or the IRS can assess additional tax. The information below reflects the applicable periods of limitations, referring to the period after the return was filed/due.

Keep records for three years if situations (4), (5) and (6) below do not apply. Keep records for three years from the date you filed your original return or two years from the date you paid the tax, whichever is later, if you file a claim for credit or refund after you file your return. Keep records for seven years if you file a claim for a loss from worthless securities or bad debt deduction. Keep records for six years if you do not report income that you should report, and it is more than 25% of the gross income shown on your return. Keep records indefinitely if you do not file a return. Keep records indefinitely if a fraudulent return was filed. Keep employment tax records for at least four years after the date that the tax becomes due or is paid, whichever is later.

The following questions should be considered as to deciding to keep or dispose of a document.

Are the records connected to property?

Generally, keep records relating to property until the period of limitations expires for the year in which the property is disposed of. Keep these records, per the IRS, to figure depreciation, amortization or depletion deduction and to figure the gain or loss when selling. If property was received in a nontaxable exchange, keep records on the old property and the new property, until the period of limitations expires for the year you disposed of the new property.

What about non tax records?

Even if records are not needed for tax purposes, do not discard them without checking to see if they should be kept longer for other purposes. The IRS advises, for example, that an insurance company or creditors may require a longer retention than the IRS. Investment, financial and retirement account records should be retained consistent with professional advice.

Always take the appropriate precautions to protect personally identifying information and documents. The first rule of document destruction is if you don’t need it, shred it — responsibly. Protecting your information is as important as locking the door behind you when you leave the house!