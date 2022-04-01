BBB Tip: Give yourself a spring digital makeover

The weather is warming up and the grass is turning green, inspiring people begin the annual spring task of cleaning up and clearing out clutter. One area many overlook isn't the basement or closet; it's their various digital devices. We use our computers, tablets and phones to shop, scroll through social media, bank, file taxes and work. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) reminds everyone that when clearing out the physical clutter, there is probably a lot of digital data clutter living on their electronic devices.
It’s a good time for a digital makeover! Taking some simple, proactive steps will go a long way in safeguarding against a number of potentially disruptive issues – like identity theft, loss of funds or credit card fraud – that can cause mayhem by compromising your data. Put into practice a few precautionary measures and you will have greater peace of mind – not only this spring, but all year.
- Lock down your login: Security is critical to protecting accounts used for work and for home. Ensure passphrases for each account are lengthy, unique, and safely stored. Enable 2-factor authentication when possible.
- Update your system and software: Avoid procrastination! Having the most current software, web browsers, and operating systems are some of the easiest and fastest ways to guard sensitive information.
- Back it up: Protect personal data by making electronic copies – or backups – of important files.
- Clean up your online presence: When was the last time you used all the apps on your phone or tablet? Do you know what the settings are on all your social media accounts? Check up on your accounts and keep all passwords private.
- Be careful what you share: Quizzes on social media are fun, and keeping in touch is necessary, however, questions on social media might give away too much information about you, your location or family.
- Do a file purge. Take a look at your records and delete those you don’t need. This includes cleaning up email and backing up documents and photos on a secure cloud site or external hard drive. Deleting/emptying the trash or recycle bin is not enough. To permanently delete, consider a program that “wipes” files from devices.
- Safely dispose of old technology. This goes beyond cells phones and computers to include USBs, external hard drives and printers, all of which contain personal information. Once completely done with and after backing up information, dispose of it with a reputable recycler or shredding service.
Chris Coleman is president of the BBB serving the Quad Cities.