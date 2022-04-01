BBB Tip: Give yourself a spring digital makeover

The weather is warming up and the grass is turning green, inspiring people begin the annual spring task of cleaning up and clearing out clutter. One area many overlook isn't the basement or closet; it's their various digital devices. We use our computers, tablets and phones to shop, scroll through social media, bank, file taxes and work. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) reminds everyone that when clearing out the physical clutter, there is probably a lot of digital data clutter living on their electronic devices.